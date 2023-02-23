Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.26 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.26 billion and $34,918.38 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,796,250 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,502,866,590.527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39030748 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $57,246.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

