XIDO FINANCE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67,106.81 (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00011920 BTC on popular exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $81.01 million and approximately $67,106.81 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00428192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.86 or 0.28364227 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

