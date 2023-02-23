XRP (XRP) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. XRP has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion and approximately $948.57 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00426410 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.04 or 0.28246147 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
