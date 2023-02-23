Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,356 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOE traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 92,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,557. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

