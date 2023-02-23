YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. YETI also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.12-2.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 1.1 %

YETI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,916,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YETI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.