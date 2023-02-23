Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,967 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $52,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 304,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,263,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

