Zcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $781.76 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $47.88 or 0.00199179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $781.76 million and $66.12 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00075476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00055500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

