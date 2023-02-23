Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

