13,454 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BR opened at $142.94 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

