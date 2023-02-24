15,000 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 280.60% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $517,178.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,311,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,105,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

