154,617 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $81,141,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ball Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

