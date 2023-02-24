1,729,679 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,729,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,057,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Corebridge Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $8,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

CRBG stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

