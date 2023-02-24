1,965 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5 %
Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.81. 589,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
