20,000 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises 1.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.31. 1,452,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.40.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

