34,710 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.