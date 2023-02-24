360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th.
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Price Performance
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Company Profile
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.