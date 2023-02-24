3i Group (LON:III) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,301.70

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,301.70 ($15.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,625 ($19.57). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,614.50 ($19.44), with a volume of 1,382,331 shares changing hands.

III has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.39) to GBX 2,275 ($27.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,481.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,303.98.

In related news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 3,168 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($18.91) per share, with a total value of £49,737.60 ($59,895.95). In related news, insider David Hutchison acquired 14,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($19.68) per share, for a total transaction of £229,985.50 ($276,957.49). Also, insider Jasi Halai acquired 3,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($18.91) per share, for a total transaction of £49,737.60 ($59,895.95). Insiders acquired 17,265 shares of company stock worth $28,001,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

