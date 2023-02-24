42,981 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.61.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 7.8 %

About Sunnova Energy International

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. 1,204,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,366. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

