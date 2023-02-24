670 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 670 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.