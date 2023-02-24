670 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 670 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.