70,086 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NYSE BKU opened at $35.22 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

