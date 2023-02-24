70,146 Shares in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Silicom comprises about 1.5% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Silicom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 401.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silicom by 2,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicom by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $252.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

