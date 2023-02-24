759,706 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 759,706 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADT by 136.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.06 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

