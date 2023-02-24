7Pixels (7PXS) Price Hits $2.96 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $47.92 million and $24,049.12 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00012775 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00422716 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.39 or 0.28001465 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.97269699 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,995.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

