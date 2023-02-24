8,295 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 495,398 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 491,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.