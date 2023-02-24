84,556 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after acquiring an additional 533,793 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after buying an additional 520,328 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,804. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86.

