AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

ABCL opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of -0.16.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.