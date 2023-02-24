Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Receives $94.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACXIF shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Acciona from €43.20 ($45.96) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Acciona from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Acciona from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Acciona Price Performance

Shares of ACXIF opened at $194.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.73 and its 200-day moving average is $190.51. Acciona has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $216.65.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

