ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 14.54%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 267,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,700. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.