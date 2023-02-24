ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 14.54%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 267,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,700. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
