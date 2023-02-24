ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 702,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

