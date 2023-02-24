ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ACCO Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.12 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 702,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,975. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $508.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.