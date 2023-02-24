ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,975. The stock has a market cap of $508.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

