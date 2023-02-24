Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,376 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Accretion Acquisition worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

