ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,854.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $485,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,854.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,515,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

