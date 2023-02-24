ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,515,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
