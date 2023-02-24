Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADEVF. Pareto Securities raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

