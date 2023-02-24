Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Shares Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Adit EdTech Acquisition worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADEX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,197,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 797,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ADEX stock remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

