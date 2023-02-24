Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $38.60 million and $141,019.67 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007570 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001922 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,478 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.