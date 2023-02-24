Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Shares of AAP stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

