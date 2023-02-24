Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $124.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

NYSE:WMS opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

