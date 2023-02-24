Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

