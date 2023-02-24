AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.43.

ACM stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

