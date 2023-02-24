aelf Price Up 13% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. aelf has a market cap of $151.56 million and $23.66 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004535 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001922 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

