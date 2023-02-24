AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Sells $360,307.50 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $360,307.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Luis Fernando Sartini Felli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00.

AGCO Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

