Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE:A traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,004. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.62.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

