Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of A traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.27. The company had a trading volume of 484,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

