Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $36,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,054. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

