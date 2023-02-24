Aion (AION) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Aion (AION) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00218923 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00104847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00057238 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000872 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

