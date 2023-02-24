Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.71 Million

Aion (AION) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Aion has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00219653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00104490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00057777 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

