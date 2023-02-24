Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $3.26 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00218770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00104904 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00056303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058353 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

