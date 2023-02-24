Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.55 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.65) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.78 ($1.89) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.59). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.41.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.