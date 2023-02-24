Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 88,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,810. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

About Air Transport Services Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth $385,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

