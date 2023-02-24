Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.
NASDAQ ATSG traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 88,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,810. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
